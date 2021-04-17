Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

