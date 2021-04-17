EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.