Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moderna, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

MRNA opened at $170.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. Moderna has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at $232,543,689.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 57.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 10,550.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

