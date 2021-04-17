Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $227.31 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.73.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

