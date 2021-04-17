Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Escalade worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

