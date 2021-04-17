Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $28.64. Zacks Investment Research now has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a P/E ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

