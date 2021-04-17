Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.28. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.82.

About Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

