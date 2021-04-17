Euronav Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 773 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 343,311 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EURN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

