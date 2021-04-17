Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,525.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,280.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,296.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,853.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 308.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

