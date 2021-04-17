Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after acquiring an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 155,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

