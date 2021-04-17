Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,623 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bristow Group by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

