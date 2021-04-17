Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after purchasing an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ebix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $916.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

