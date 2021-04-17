Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HT opened at $10.48 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $410.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

