Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

