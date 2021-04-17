Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 191.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

