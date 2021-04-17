Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

