Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

EVVTY opened at $169.11 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.