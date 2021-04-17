Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC downgraded Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

