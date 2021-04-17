EVRAZ plc Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

EVRZF opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

