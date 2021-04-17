ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Sells $1,779,468.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ExlService stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 316.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

