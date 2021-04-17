Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $8,100.00

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8,100.00 and last traded at $8,100.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8,003.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,822.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $167.49 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

