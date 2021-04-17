Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

