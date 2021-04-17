Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 66 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 84,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

MCD stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.