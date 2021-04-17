Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of FRT opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

