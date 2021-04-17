FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of FGEN opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

