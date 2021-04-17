Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $20.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FDUS stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 330.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

