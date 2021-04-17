Financial Comparison: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) versus Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.39% -14.35% -7.98% Simlatus N/A N/A -82,074.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Simlatus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $713.51 million 0.77 -$70.54 million ($1.02) -14.68 Simlatus $120,000.00 63.65 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Simlatus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sierra Wireless and Simlatus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 2 5 4 0 2.18 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Simlatus.

Summary

Simlatus beats Sierra Wireless on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways. This segment provides cellular connectivity services that are subscription-based and includes smart SIM and core network platforms; cloud platform for deploying and managing subscriptions, over-the-air updates, and devices and applications; and Octave, a unified data orchestration to provide enhanced data management from the edge of the network to the cloud. It also offers AirVantage Cloud Platform for the deployment of IoT solutions; AirVantage Management Service, a device management application to deploy, monitor, and upgrade wireless devices remotely; IoT embedded cellular wireless modules, such as low power wide area technologies, third and fourth generation, and long-term evolution (LTE) products, as well as 5G cellular embedded modules; and gateway solutions, including LTE networking, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global navigation satellite system, and FirstNet capability. The Embedded Broadband segment provides high-speed cellular embedded modules for use in mobile computing and enterprise networking markets. This segment offers high-speed 4G LTE, LTE-Advanced, and 5G cellular modules. It also provides Legato platform, an open source embedded platform for IoT application development; and MangOH development kits, an open source hardware design that enables rapid prototyping and shortens time-to-market for IoT developers, as well as professional services to original equipment manufacturers(OEMs). The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, including OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it manufactures and sells cold-water/alcohol CBD extraction systems for medical grade CBD utilization, as well as climate controlled grow containers for government food-safety programs, and commercial and medical grade CBD. Simlatus Corporation is based in Grass Valley, California.

