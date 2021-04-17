FinNexus (FNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.45 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. FinNexus has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00068266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00728913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00087281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

