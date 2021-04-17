First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,755.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.40 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.