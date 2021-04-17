First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 821,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of First Busey worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Busey by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

