First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,175 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $149.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

