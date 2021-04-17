First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $492.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $492.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

