First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $305.13 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.31 and a 1 year high of $310.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.14 and its 200 day moving average is $258.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.