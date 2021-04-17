First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 250 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.20 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

