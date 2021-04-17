First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 172,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient Co. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.