First Hawaiian Bank Sells 662 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

