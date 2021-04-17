First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $63,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Hawaiian by 333.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 621,730 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.85 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

