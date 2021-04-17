First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of AG stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

