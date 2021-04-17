First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.59 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 19,143,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. The company has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

