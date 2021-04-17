First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. 2,128,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,346. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

