First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 841 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,899 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55.

