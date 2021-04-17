First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $613.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.