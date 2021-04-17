First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$52.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.95.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1415566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.