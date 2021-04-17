First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.51. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.72. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.