First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 31,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,330. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period.

