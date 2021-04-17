First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 79,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,014. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.