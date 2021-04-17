Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.59.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. 633,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,500. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $850,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.