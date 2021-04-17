Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 14,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,454. Fluor has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 5,891.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

