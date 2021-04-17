Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 14,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,454. Fluor has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

