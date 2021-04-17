FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

